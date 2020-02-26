Warriors set to host “Talk Today” Game Night on Friday

The Moose Jaw Warriors will host their 2019 – 2020 Talk Today game night this Friday, February 28 7 p.m (CT) in partnership with the Moose Jaw Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), to promote the benefits of improved mental health in our community.

“By holding events like this, we look to provide information to our fans, our players, and everyone in Mosaic Place that evening to help them find the tools to feel comfortable about talking to one another,” said Corey Nyhagen, Warriors Director, Business Operations. “Our partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association gives us the opportunity to help provide important information to individuals and enables everyone to be more alert to those at risk and be there to help.”

“This Talk Today event aims to combat stigma by starting a conversation around mental health and encouraging young people to seek help when they need it,” commented Nema Atsu, Program Director, Canadian Mental Health Association, Moose Jaw Branch. “By hosting this event, the Moose Jaw Warriors are helping to eliminate the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health issues and encouraging discussion within the community about mental health.”

This is part of a league-wide initiative that saw WHL teams and the CMHA team up to raise mental health awareness throughout Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

In a given year, one in five people in Canada experiences a mental health problem or illness. There are no limitations to those who may be affected. Only one in three people who experience a mental health problem or illness — and as few as one in four children or youth — report that they have sought and received services and treatment. Suicide, meanwhile, remains the second-leading cause of death of young people between the ages of 10 and 24.

Committing to provide a high-quality WHL player experience, players within the league are provided with mental health support as part of the Talk Today program. Originally launched in 2014, the WHL and CMHA have also come together to raise awareness about suicide prevention as part of the program.

Members of the Moose Jaw Canadian Mental Health Association will be attending Friday’s game and will have a booth set up on the concourse, with the goal to inform fans about mental health. They will also take part in a special ceremonial faceoff.