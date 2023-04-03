Warriors netminder Ungar named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Moose Jaw Warriors netminder Connor Ungar has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 2, 2023.

The product of Calgary, Alta. helped stake Moose Jaw to a 2-0 series lead in their First Round best-of-seven affair against the Lethbridge Hurricanes, posting a 0.75 goals-against average and .973 save percentage in the process.

The 21-year-old, who led all Eastern Conference goaltenders with a .925 save percentage during the regular season, began his 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien campaign with a 50-save performance Friday, March 31 as the Warriors opened the post-season with a 2-1 double overtime victory over the Hurricanes.

The following evening, Ungar stopped 21 of 22 shots as Moose Jaw collected its second victory of the series by a 5-1 final score.

He was originally signed by the Brandon Wheat Kings in September of 2018 and was acquired by the Warriors from the Red Deer Rebels in May of 2022. In 93 career WHL regular season and playoff appearances, Ungar holds a 55-21-3-3 record, a 2.53 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and three shutouts.

Connor Ungar and the Moose Jaw Warriors continue the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien on the road versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes, with Game 3 of the best-of-seven affair slated for Tuesday, April 4 (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre).