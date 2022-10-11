Warriors netminder Ungar named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Connor Ungar has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 9, 2022.

Over three appearances this past week, the product of Calgary, Alta. recorded a 2-0-0-0 record to go along with a 0.80 goals-against average and .979 save percentage.

Ungar began his week with a 40-save, First Star performance Wednesday, October 5 as Moose Jaw upended the Saskatoon Blades 3-1.

Three nights later, the 20-year-old turned in a 26-save performance, helping the Warriors defeat the previously unbeaten Winnipeg ICE 4-1, earning Second Star honours in the process.

On Sunday, October 9, Ungar completed his week’s work, by stopping all 29 shots he faced over 30 minutes of action in a setback at Saskatoon.

The 6-foot-0, 205-pound puck-stopper was originally listed by the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2017 and was acquired by the Warriors via trade from the Red Deer Rebels in May of 2022. In 54 career WHL regular season games with Brandon, Red Deer and Moose Jaw, Ungar holds a 31-13-2-0 record, a 2.49 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and two shutouts.

Ungar and the Moose Jaw Warriors are next in action Friday, October 14 when they host the Red Deer Rebels (7:00 p.m. MT, Moose Jaw Events Centre).

