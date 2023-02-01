Warriors netminder Ungar named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Connor Ungar has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of January.

Ungar led all WHL goaltenders with eight wins in January, helping the Warriors collect points in 11 of his 12 outings this past month by posting a 2.37 goals-against average and .933 save percentage to go along with his 8-1-0-3 record.

The 21-year-old rang up a string of four consecutive wins January 13 through January 18, including a 42-save effort on home ice January 13 versus Portland.

The product of Calgary, Alta. made 40 or more saves on three occasions in January, including matching a career-best with 47 stops January 11 at Red Deer.

Ungar begins the month of February leading all WHL goaltenders with 25 wins and a .924 save percentage this season.

Originally signed by the Brandon Wheat Kings in September of 2018, Ungar holds a career 52-19-2-3 record, 2.57 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and three shutouts in 85 career regular season games with Brandon, Red Deer and Moose Jaw.

Connor Ungar and the Moose Jaw Warriors are next in action Wednesday, February 1 when they visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre).