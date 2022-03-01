Warriors netminder Tetachuk named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Moose Jaw Warriors netminder Carl Tetachuk has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of February.

The 21-year-old posted a 4-2-0-1 February record, to go along with a 1.28 goals-against average, a .952 save percentage, and two shutouts, helping the Warriors reach the 30-win mark for the sixth time in the past eight WHL campaigns.

The product of Lethbridge, Alta. allowed two goals or fewer in six of his seven February outings, including shutouts February 15 against his hometown Hurricanes and February 25 versus the Swift Current Broncos.

Tetachuk currently leads the WHL in saves (1,178) and is ranked second among WHL netminders in minutes played (2,385) and third in save percentage (.915).

His 23 victories this season are one shy of his career best, set during the 2018-19 season as a member of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-0, 169-pound puck-stopper was originally signed by Lethbridge in 2018 and was acquired via trade by Moose Jaw in June of 2021. In 136 career WHL regular season appearances with the Hurricanes and Warriors, Tetachuk holds a 73-39-8-8 record, a 2.96 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and seven shutouts.

His Warriors are scheduled return to action Friday, March 4 as they welcome the Prince Albert Raiders to Moose Jaw (7:00 p.m. CT, Mosaic Place).

