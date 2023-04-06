Warriors move on to Second Round of 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien

For the second consecutive season, the Moose Jaw Warriors will compete in the Second Round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The Warriors punched their ticket to the Second Round with a 6-2 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Wednesday, completing a four-game sweep in the process.

Moose Jaw, the number-four seed in the Eastern Conference, began the series against the Hurricanes with a double-overtime victory on home ice March 31, then outscored Lethbridge 16-5 over the final three games of the series to claim the first post-season meeting between the two sides in 26 years.

It’s also the Warriors’ first playoff sweep since a four-game triumph over the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Second Round of the 2012 WHL Playoffs.

Offensively, the Warriors were paced by Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus, who finished the series with four goals and 10 points. Firkus, who hails from Irma, Alta., scored the double-overtime winner in Game 1, then followed that up with a hat-trick in Game 3.

Moose Jaw now awaits its Second Round opponent.