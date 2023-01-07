Warriors host RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network

MOOSE JAW, Sask. – Earlier this season the Moose Jaw Warriors and Western Hockey League announced a new charitable initiative driven by RE/MAX, partnering with Paramount Global, the parent company of global kids & family brand Nickelodeon. This partnership is in support of Children’s Miracle Network – RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network.

The Warriors are excited to host a SpongeBob SquarePants night at the Hangar on Saturday, Jan. 7 when the Seattle Thunderbirds visit downtown Moose Jaw.

“The RE/MAX presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network, done in partnership with the Western Hockey League, promises to be a fun and interactive event, and one that is going to raise critically needed funds to support children’s hospitals in Western Canada,” said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada Children’s Hospital Foundations.

The Children’s Miracle Network strives to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

“In partnership with our longest standing corporate sponsor RE/MAX, the WHL is pleased to introduce RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “The opportunity to generate more support for the Children’s Miracle Network while delivering the energy and excitement of the Nickelodeon brand into WHL game nights is a perfect way to celebrate our longstanding WHL sponsorship with RE/MAX.”

The jerseys will be up for auction at thecrushedcan.com starting on Jan. 3 and running until Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. CST.

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 8,600 offices across more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax.ca. For the latest news from RE/MAX Canada, please visit blog.remax.ca. Each RE/MAX office is independently owned and operated.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films.

About Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations

Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations (CCHF), established in 2017, is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for a national network of hospital foundations as the largest single, non-government funder of child health in Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through donors within Children’s Miracle Network® as well as contributions from additional companies and donors. Together, we represent 13 of Canada’s children’s hospitals where the greatest challenges are tackled; our hospitals see the most critical cases. Your contribution helps your local children’s hospital ensure that all sick and injured children have access to the very best care from coast to coast. For more information on this partnership, click here.