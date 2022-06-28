MENU
June 28, 2022

Warriors forward Yager named CHL Rookie of the Year

Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Yager was recognized as the top rookie in Canadian Major Junior hockey after being named CHL Rookie of the Year. Yager was named a finalist for the CHL Rookie of the Year Award after winning the WHL’s Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year.

A top prospect eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, Yager finished fourth in scoring among 2005-born WHL rookies, registering 59 points (34G-25A) in 63 games. His 34 goals ranked tops among all 2005-born WHL rookies.

Yager, who turned 17 in January, is the first Moose Jaw Warrior to be named CHL Rookie of the Year, and also represents the first WHL player since Brett Connolly of the Prince George Cougars (2008-09) to win the award.

A product of Saskatoon, Sask., the 6-foot, 161-pound Yager was originally selected third overall by the Warriors in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. In 87 career WHL regular season games, he has notched 77 points (41G-36A).

CHL Rookie of the Year Award Finalists, 2021-22
Cam Allen, Guelph Storm (OHL)
Jakub Brabenec, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

Previous WHL Winners of the CHL Rookie of the Year Award
2008-09: Brett Connolly, Prince George Cougars
2002-03: Matt Ellison, Red Deer Rebels
2000-01: Scottie Upshall, Kamloops Blazers
1999-00: Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE
1998-99: Pavel Brendl, Calgary Hitmen
1992-93: Jeff Friesen, Regina Pats
1989-90: Petr Nedved, Seattle Thunderbirds

