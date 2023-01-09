Warriors forward Calvert named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Moose Jaw Warriors forward Atley Calvert has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 8, 2023.

Calvert led all WHL skaters with eight points (5G-3A) this past week, helping his hometown Warriors earn five of a possible six points in the process.

He began his week Wednesday, January 4 by matching a career best with four points (2G-2A) as Moose Jaw claimed a 5-3 road victory versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Two nights later, the 19-year-old scored Moose Jaw’s lone goal in a 2-1 shootout setback against the Calgary Hitmen.

Calvert completed his week by scoring twice, and adding an assist Saturday, January 7 as the Warriors defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-2.

He surpassed his career best for points in a season Saturday by registering his 41st point of the 2022-23 campaign.

Originally listed by the Warriors in October of 2018 and signed by Moose Jaw in September of 2019, Calvert has totalled 100 points (43G-57A) over 150 career WHL regular season and playoff contests with his hometown Club.

Atley Calvert and the Moose Jaw Warriors return to action Tuesday, January 10 when they begin a two-game Alberta road trip versus the Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place).