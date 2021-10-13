Warriors extend hockey operations staff

Moose Jaw, Sask. — The Moose Jaw Warriors confirmed contract extensions for head coach Mark O’Leary, assistant coaches Scott King and Gord Burnett, goaltending coach Matt Weninger, athletic therapist Brooke Kosolofski, and equipment manager Tanner Arnold Tuesday.

“Signing our hockey staff to extensions gives our program stability as we move forward,” Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said. “Mark and his staff do a great job teaching and connecting with our players. We are excited to watch them grow and lead us to future success.”

O’Leary is entering his tenth season with the organization and his second full season as Head Coach. Je joined the Warriors during the 2012-13 season as an assistant coach, was promoted to Associate Coach during the 2018-19 campaign. O’Leary took over as head coach midway through the 2019-20 season.

King is entering his seventh season with the Warriors. He joined the organization’s coaching staff as a skills coach during the 2015-16 season and was promoted to assistant coach the following campaign.

Burnett is entering his second season with the Warriors. Previously, he spent time in the WHL as an assistant coach with the Kootenay ICE from 2015-2019.

Weninger is entering his fifth season as the Club’s goaltending coach. Along with his duties with the Warriors, he is currently the South Regional Manager for Hockey Alberta and was part of Hockey Canada’s staff at the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Championship that won a gold medal.

Kosolofski is entering his ninth season with the Warriors, joining the organization midway through the 2012-13 campaign.

Arnold is going into his third season with the Warriors. He was with the team in 2017-18 and rejoined the team for the 2020-21 season. Among his prior work experience, a stint with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in 2014.