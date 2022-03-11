Warriors defenceman Mateychuk to captain Team White at 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game

Calgary, Alta. – Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk has been named a captain at the upcoming 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game, slated for Wednesday, March 23 in Kitchener, Ont.

Mateychuk will captain Team White. The Canadian Hockey League announced the rosters and leadership groups Friday.

The product of Dominion City, Man. is the top-ranked WHL defenceman in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, sitting ninth among North American skaters.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound blueliner sits fifth among all WHL defencemen in scoring with 49 points (9G-40A) and leads his Moose Jaw Club with a +20 rating this season.

Mateychuk will be joined on Team White by seven other WHL players including his Moose Jaw Warriors teammate Jagger Firkus. Forwards Conor Geekie (Winnipeg ICE), Reid Schaefer (Seattle Thunderbirds), defencemen Mats Lindgren (Kamloops Blazers), Owen Pickering (Swift Current Broncos) and goaltenders Mason Beaupit (Spokane Chiefs) and Tyler Brennan (Prince George Cougars) will also represent Team White at the 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game.

Team Red will feature seven WHL players: forwards Josh Filmon (Swift Current Broncos), Jordan Gustafson (Seattle Thunderbirds), Fraser Minten (Kamloops Blazers), Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE) and Matthew Seminoff (Kamloops Blazers); defenceman Kevin Korchinski (Seattle Thunderbirds) and goaltender Reid Dyck (Swift Current Broncos).

Shane Wright of the Ontario Hockey League’s Kingston Frontenacs will serve as Team Red captain.

A total of 15 WHL players were invited to participate in the 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game including a trio of WHL players ranked among the top 10 North American Skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (Savoie, Geekie, Mateychuk) as well as the top-ranked North American Goaltender (Brennan).

The Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the top 40 CHL players eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

The Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Hamilton, Ont. in January 2020 where Team White defeated Team Red 5-3. In all, 37 players who competed in the 2020 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game were later chosen in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Since its reintroduction as the CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft.

The 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will air live on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN app, and RDS on Wednesday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m. MT. For more information, visit kubotatopprospects.ca.

