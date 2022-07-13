Warriors defenceman Mateychuk signs ELC with Blue Jackets

Less than a week after being selected with the 12th-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Mateychuk, who celebrated his 18th birthday on Tuesday, was the first of two Warriors skaters selected in the 2022 NHL Draft. He collected 64 points (13G-51A) over 65 regular season appearances with Moose Jaw this past season and was named to the East Division First All-Star Team after finishing in a fifth-place tie among WHL blueliners in points.

Mateychuk, who hails from Dominion City, Man., was originally selected by the Warriors with the 11th-overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft. In 98 career regular season and playoff appearances, all with Moose Jaw, Mateychuk has amassed 85 points (17G-68A).

Internationally, Mateychuk helped Canada capture a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Frisco and Plano, Texas.