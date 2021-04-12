Warriors defenceman Mateychuk added to Canada’s roster for 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Hockey Canada has added Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk (Dominion City, Man.) to the roster for Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team for the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Frisco and Plano, Texas from April 26 to May 6.

Mateychuk, 16, replaces Winnipeg ICE defenceman Carson Lambos (Winnipeg, Man.), who was previously named to the roster but is unable to participate due to injury.

Originally selected by the Warriors in the first round (11th overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound defenceman has been a pillar on the Moose Jaw blueline during the 2020-21 WHL season, skating in 16 contests and registering nine points (2G-7A). Making his WHL debut in 2019-20, Mateychuk has collected 11 points (3G-8A) in 23 career WHL regular season contests.

Most recently, the left-shot rearguard was named to the WHL’s East Division Team of the Week presented by RE/MAX for the week ending April 11 – further support regarding his impact for the Warriors.

Mateychuk will join nine other WHL players and two staff on Canada’s roster.

Prior to travelling to Frisco on April 17, players and staff will self-isolate at home starting April 12 and will be tested for COVID-19 three times. Upon arrival in Texas, all team personnel will enter a four-day quarantine at the hotel before starting a pre-tournament camp on April 21. The team will take on Finland in its lone pre-tournament game on April 24 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Canada will open the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship against Sweden on April 26 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, and will also take on Latvia, Switzerland and Belarus in preliminary-round action.

Since 2002, Canada has won three gold medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship (2003, 2008, 2013), in addition to one silver (2005) and three bronze (2012, 2014, 2015).

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca.

