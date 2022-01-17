Warriors, Chiefs swap veteran forwards

The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired forward Cordel Larson from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for forward Cade Hayes and a third-round pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday.

Larson, who hails from Weyburn, Sask., has recorded 17 points (5G-12A) in 30 outings with the Chiefs this season.

“Adding a 20-year-old like Cordel Larsen brings us leadership and character to our group. We expect him to come in and play in our top-9 and contribute offensively and defensively,” commented Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger. “The Warriors would like to thank Cade Hayes for everything that he has done for our organization and our community. We wish Cade the best of luck with Spokane.”

Hayes, 19, is a product of Eatonia, Sask., and has set a career best during the 2021-22 campaign with 19 points (4G-15A) through 35 games played.

“Cade is an experienced two-way forward who will slot into our lineup nicely and replace Cordel’s ice time,” said Chiefs general manager Scott Carter. “The third-round pick helps us load up for this May’s prospect draft, where we now hold 10 picks in the first six rounds.”

“Cordel is a great young man who has been a great teammate as a Chief,” Carter added. “As an overage player, he will have a chance to play closer to home to close out his junior career.”

Larson was originally selected by Spokane in the ninth round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 172 regular season games, all with the Chiefs, he has registered 85 points (30G-55A).

Hayes was originally selected by Moose Jaw in the eighth round of the 2017 WHL Draft, and has posted 44 points (16G-28A) through 101 career WHL contests.

TRADE: We've acquired 20-year-old forward Cordel Larson from the @spokanechiefs in exchange for 19-year-old forward Cade Hayes and a 2022 third round pick. Full details: https://t.co/mfeISCD702#AllInTogether | @cordel_larson pic.twitter.com/dXcEG1DWH8 — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) January 17, 2022