Warriors add WHL Champion Dowhaniuk in deal with Oil Kings

The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired WHL Champion defenceman Logan Dowhaniuk from the Edmonton Oil Kings.

In exchange, the Oil Kings receive forward Nathan Pilling and a third-round selection in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

“[Dowhaniuk] fits in our lineup great,” Warriors general manager Jason Ripplinger said. “He’s going to be a top-four defenceman for us.

“He’s played a lot of playoff games, won a league championship, he’s coming from a winning culture and we expect him to come in here and be a leader.”

“We are excited to add Nathan to our group of young forwards,” said Oil Kings president of hockey operations and general manager Kirt Hill. “He is a big forward who moves well and can play in all situations. He has great touch around the net and plays a solid 200-foot game with strong hockey sense.

“He can play both center and wing which makes him very adaptable at where you can use him in your lineup. We look forward to Nathan joining our group and bringing leadership with his maturity as a person.”

Dowhaniuk, from Sherwood Park, Alta., has recorded 83 points (17G-66A) over 208 regular season appearances, all with Edmonton.

He was a member of the Oil Kings’ WHL Championship squad in 2022 and spent parts of five seasons in Edmonton after being selected in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft.

Pilling, from Calgary, Alta. joins the Oil Kings having collected 24 points (12G-12A) over 77 career contests with Moose Jaw.

He is the grandson of former Oil King Greg Pilling, who played with the organization from 1962-64 and was a member of the Edmonton team that won the 1963 Memorial Cup.