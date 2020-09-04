Warriors add Ginnell off waivers from Spokane

The Moose Jaw Warriors bolstered their lineup on Friday afternoon, adding 20-year-old forward Brad Ginnell off waivers from the Spokane Chiefs.

Ginnell, a product of Calgary, split the 2019-20 WHL campaign between the Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE, registering 23 points (13G-10A) in 50 contests.

“Brad was a great addition to our Club last season and brought the kind of veteran leadership we expected to the dressing room,” said Scott Carter, General Manager of the Chiefs. “Unfortunately, with the overage limits, sometimes we have to make difficult decisions like these. We thank Brad for his time as a Chief and wish him the best in Moose Jaw.”

Originally selected by the Portland Winterhawks in the fifth round (105th) of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, Ginnell has skated in 230 career WHL regular season games, recording 93 points (43G-50A). His career best season came in 2018-19 as a member of the Kootenay ICE, when he scored 41 points (16G-25A) in 68 games.

By waiving Ginnell, Carter got his roster one closer to meeting the 20-year-old limit for the 2020-21 season. Remaining on Spokane’s roster are 20-year-old forwards Michael King and Eli Zummack, defencemen Matt Leduc and Bobby Russell, and goaltender James Porter Jr. Back-to-back WHL Defenceman of the Year Ty Smith is also eligible to return as a 20-year-old but is expected to begin his professional career with the New Jersey Devils organization. WHL Clubs are permitted to carry three 20-year-old players.

For the Warriors, the addition of Ginnell gives the team two 20-year-olds heading into the fall. Forward Tate Popple, a product of Brandon, Man., represents the other 20-year-old for Moose Jaw.

