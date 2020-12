Warriors acquire 20-year-old Riley Krane from Pats

The Moose Jaw Warriors have acquired 20-year-old forward Riley Krane from the Regina Pats in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 WHL Draft. The two East Division rivals announced the deal Thursday morning.

β€œIt was a tough thing to trade Riley, as he’s been a really good Pat in every way during his time in Regina,” said John Paddock, Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the Pats. β€œWe wish him the best moving forward.”

Krane, a 5-foot-11, 194-pound product of Dawson Creek, B.C., enjoyed a career year in 2019-20, recording 32 points (16G-16A) in 61 contests. Originally selected by the Pats in the eighth round (168th overall) of the 2015 WHL Draft, Krane has collected 57 points (29G-28A) in 129 career WHL regular season outings.