Walford forging pro hockey path while taking advantage of WHL Scholarship

Scott Walford was written off.

Scott Walford wasn’t expected to have a career past post-secondary athletics.

Scott Walford didn’t care.

As an outbound graduate of the Western Hockey League, the WHL veteran who suited up for over 250 games, entered the Canadian post-secondary stream with dreams of playing professional hockey still on his mind.

But, for some, Walford’s decision to enter university athletics meant an end to his professional hockey career.

“Through the Canadian University experience, some people write you off and say, ‘you know what, he’s going to a Canadian University.’ I’ve seen it forever, and I think I was one of those people before I went to university,” Walford admitted.

However, that tune changed for the defenceman once he began suiting up with McGill University’s hockey program.

“Now that I’m there, I realize the caliber of teams and players that are there,” Walford said.

“I think that’s one thing that gets kind of forgotten about when you’re making the decision between going to college or the WHL — Canadian universities might not get the notoriety that it deserves, but regardless, its producing great players and better and better players and teams every year.”

Even in a league that houses the best and brightest hockey players turned university pupils, Walford has still found a way to isolate himself as a star in both Quebec and across the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) division.

In his two seasons with the McGill Redbirds, Walford has been awarded back-to-back Dr. Bobby Bell Memorial Bowls for being the men’s program most valuable player and, this season, he finished second in points among all OUA defenceman.

A feat that Walford humbly credited his McGill teammates for.

“I’ve been fortunate to have two good personal seasons, but at the same time, everyone that plays team sports knows that any personal success is really team success. I’m very fortunate I am playing on the closest team that I’ve ever played on. We push each other day in, day out,” Walford said.

In January 2023, Walford’s athletic achievements at the university level continued to expand as the 24-year-old won gold with Canada at the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y.

For Walford, the international event was an experience of the ages.

“We had a great group of guys. We pushed each other day in, and day out, we played against great competition, and we got to wear the Canadian maple leaf on our chest while winning gold. It was the best experience in my hockey career so far.

His five-season tenure at the WHL, which was spent with both the Victoria Royals and Saskatoon Blades, also helped shape Walford into the accolade-earning defenceman he has developed into. A tenure that saw Walford play in 290 games in the League, accruing 30 goals, 144 assists and 174 points.

“Just being able to have the competition that the WHL brings really prepared me to play against older players,” Walford said. “I don’t think Canadian university gets the respect that it deserves. It is a very good league. There’s a lot of good, strong players there, and they’re older.”

Albeit, the results weren’t instantaneous.

“It took me probably first half of my first season to get adjusted. Once I did, I think a big part of that’s because of the games played that I played throughout my career in the [Western Hockey League].

Playing in the WHL also opened him up to an academic discovery outside of the rink — the WHL Scholarship program.

In Walford’s experience, using the WHL Scholarship gave him the freedom to hone his skills both on and off the ice in a stress-free manner.

“The WHL scholarship program is an amazing program. It’s allowed me to personally pursue an education that, I mean, if it wasn’t there, then I don’t think I’d have the education right now,” Walford admitted.

“It’s really kind of allowed me to focus on training, whether it be in the summer or during the season, and not have to work all year to go through school. So, I’ll be able to come out of school debt free.”

Each year, more than 200 WHL Scholarship recipients further their education while playing elite hockey at the U SPORTS or collegiate level across Canada. In partnership with Canada West universities, more than 125 WHL Scholarship recipients each year are also awarded additional financial assistance from their university to receive Western Canada’s Premier Hockey Scholarship.

For each season played in the WHL, a player is provided with a one-year post-secondary scholarship, which includes tuition, compulsory fees and required textbooks. WHL Graduates are able to attend any post-secondary or career-enhancing institution of their choice, including universities, colleges, technical institutes, trade schools, or any other institution which will help the player achieve his academic and career goals.

While written off originally, Walford’s recent performances with the Redbirds have clearly turned the heads of some NHL scouts.

In July, the Coquitlam, B.C. product was invited to take part in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s summer development camp.

This wouldn’t be Walford’s first experience at a development camp, however.

The former prospect of the Montreal Canadiens and a past attendee of a Winnipeg Jets’ development camp benefitted from his previous experiences as he knew the amount of preparation that was needed to excel in the sessions with the Lightning.

“I think I just knew how tough it was going to be. When you’re trying to show [and] when you’re trying to impress, it’s stressful. You’re always kind of trying to push the envelope, work as hard as you can show.”

Walford also understands his level of maturity went a long way at these off-season sessions.

I was 18 at my first development camp. I’m 24 now, so that’s a big difference. as a person, I’m a lot more mature.”

While the route taken was longer than others, Walford knew that his talent and unrelenting work ethic would be enough to garner some attention by NHL clubs and hopes other players taking advantage of the WHL’s Scholarship program can follow suit.

“It just shows that not only for me, but all the players in that league, there’s people watching if you’re playing good hockey. People are going to notice and then it’s making the most of your opportunity when you do go pro.”

As for what’s next for Walford: a degree followed by another push to play professional hockey.

“After next season, once I’m graduated, then I’ll look at my opportunities to play pro and go from there.”