Victoria Royals head coach Dan Price signs multi-year extension

Victoria, B.C. – The Victoria Royals are proud to announce that Dan Price has agreed to a multi-year contract extension as the team’s head coach.

Since taking the reins as the Royals’ bench boss in 2017-18, Price has led the Royals to an 89-67-8-4 regular season record. The team has also advanced to the second round of the playoffs in each season under Price.

“We’re very happy to have agreed to a contract extension with Dan Price,” President and General Manager Cameron Hope said. “Dan is an exceptionally talented coach who brings intelligence, dedication and ingenuity to our organization. He continues to grow and excel every day, and we are fortunate to have Dan continuing with us at this stage in his career.”

Prior to becoming the third head coach in Royals’ history, Price spent the 2016-17 season as an assistant coach in Victoria under former Royals’ bench boss Dave Lowry. The 45-year-old has nearly a decade of experience working in the Western Hockey League. Price worked as a scout for the Regina Pats from 2003 to 2006 before starting his coaching career with the Chilliwack Bruins as an assistant coach for two seasons (2006-08). In 2008-09 the Bruins promoted Price to associate coach, and during that season Price also served as an assistant coach for Hockey Canada’s Team Pacific at the 2009 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, helping to guide the team to a silver medal.

Price also served as an assistant coach with the Tri-City Americans for two seasons (2012-14), following three seasons as General Manager and Head Coach of the Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (2009-12).

Prior to joining the Royals, Price was Assistant Coach and Manager of Athletic Recruitment with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues Men’s Hockey Team in the Canadian interuniversity sport (U SPORTS), helping to guide the Varsity Blues to the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) West Semi-Final in 2014-15, and again in 2015-16.

A former junior hockey goaltender, Price played three seasons (1992-95) with the Trail Smoke Eaters and Fort St. John Huskies of the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League. He concluded his playing career in U SPORTS at the University of Regina (1995-98).

