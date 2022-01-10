Veteran forward Rowland dealt to Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers have acquired 19-year-old forward Ethan Rowland from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday afternoon.

Rowland, who was selected in the first round of the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft, has been limited to 10 games this season and has three goals and an assist for four points.

The 5-foot-10 forward from Calgary, Alta., has played 95 WHL games with the Rebels over the past four seasons, totalling 18 points (12G-6A).

“Ethan is a hardworking forward who plays the game at a high pace,” said General Manager, Shaun Clouston. “We look forward to Ethan providing depth and experience to our line-up down the stretch to the playoffs.”