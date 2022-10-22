Veteran forward Klassen named Winterhawks captain

Forward Gabe Klassen will serve as Portland Winterhawks team captain for the first time Saturday, when his Winterhawks visit the Tri-City Americans (6:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center).

“It feels awesome to be chosen to wear the ‘C’ for such a great organization with a lot of history,” said Klassen, “Throughout my time in Portland, I’ve learned how professional everyone here is and it means a lot to be a leader on this team. I’d like to thank my teammates and coaches for the opportunity and privilege to be captain and I’m excited to see where we can take our group this year!”

Klassen, 19, becomes the 48th captain in team history, joining the likes of former captains Brent Peterson, Adam Deadmarsh, Brenden Morrow, and Paul Gaustad. Hailing from Prince Albert, Sask., Klassen takes over the captaincy position from Tyson Kozak and Clay Hanus who are each playing professionally after signing with the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate, respectively.

Originally selected by the Winterhawks in the first round, 19th overall, of the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, Klassen is playing in his fourth season in Portland and has already skated in 120 career WHL games. Last year, Klassen put up a career-best 64 points while playing in all 68 games, and boasts a total of 55 goals and 42 assists for 97 points in his career. He led the Winterhawks with nine points in 11 playoff games during the club’s trip to the Western Conference Semifinal and carried that momentum into this season with a team-leading seven goals.

Rounding out the leadership group, the Winterhawks also named Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Jack O’Brien and Kyle Chyzowski alternate captains for the 2022-23 season.

Chyzowski, 19, joins Portland’s leadership group as an alternate captain in his third year in the Rose City. The 2018 third-round WHL Prospects Draft pick has posted 21 goals and 26 assists through 95 career games and dons a letter having already established himself as one of the Hawks’ emotional leaders from a young age.

Fromm-Delorme, 20, sports an “A” for the second straight season and is Portland’s only 20-year-old in the leadership group. The veteran from Richmond, B.C. is enjoying a lively start to the season, currently leading the Winterhawks with five goals and six assists through seven games in the young campaign, and has totaled 35 goals and 72 assists for 107 points in 184 career contests.

O’Brien, 19, becomes an alternate captain in his third full campaign since signing with the Winterhawks ahead of the 2019-20 season. The product of Denver, Colo. has recorded 30 goals and 60 assists in 136 career games and is relied upon in all situations, frequently hopping over the boards for power-play, penalty-kill and late-game work.