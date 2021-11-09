MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
November 9, 2021

Veteran defenceman Nolan moves from Winterhawks to Hurricanes

lethbridge hurricanes portland winterhawks whl transactions
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Steve Dunsmoor

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have acquired 20-year-old defenceman Kade Nolan from the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The deal was announced by both Clubs Tuesday afternoon.

Nolan joins the Hurricanes having spent his entire WHL career in Portland. The product of Rouleau, Sask. appeared in 10 games this season with the Winterhawks, registering one assist.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound blueliner was originally selected by Portland in the fourth round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 118 WHL games, all with the Winterhawks, Nolan has totalled 25 points (5G-20A) along with a +27 rating.

More News
Hitmen forward Fiddler-Schultz filling nets and warming hearts
5 hours ago
Rangers prospect Garand named WHL Goaltender of the Week
1 day ago
Broncos forward Ward named WHL Player of the Week
1 day ago
4:40
Highlights: Rebels (5) at ICE (7)
2 days ago
0:27
WHL Highlight of the Night - November 7, 2021
2 days ago
0:33
Real Canadian Superstore Save of the Night - November 7, 2021
2 days ago