Veteran defenceman Nolan moves from Winterhawks to Hurricanes

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have acquired 20-year-old defenceman Kade Nolan from the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The deal was announced by both Clubs Tuesday afternoon.

Nolan joins the Hurricanes having spent his entire WHL career in Portland. The product of Rouleau, Sask. appeared in 10 games this season with the Winterhawks, registering one assist.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound blueliner was originally selected by Portland in the fourth round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 118 WHL games, all with the Winterhawks, Nolan has totalled 25 points (5G-20A) along with a +27 rating.

