Vegas Golden Knights sign Giants netminder Vikman

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed Vancouver Giants goaltender Jesper Vikman to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced the signing Monday evening. Vikman was selected by Vegas in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft and had previously signed a tryout agreement with the Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights April 9.

The 21-year-old recently completed his second WHL season with the Giants, posting a 19-21-1-2 record, a 3.29 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and one shutout. For his efforts, the product of Stockholm, Sweden was named to the B.C. Division First All-Star Team.