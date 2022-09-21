Vancouver Giants to host 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

The Canadian Hockey League announced Wednesday that the Vancouver Giants and the Langley Events Centre will host the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on January 25, 2023.

“We are excited to see the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game return to Metro Vancouver,” said Dan MacKenzie, President, Canadian Hockey League. “Always an anticipated event on our calendar, the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the stars of tomorrow, while the coming NHL Draft class promises to be a strong showing for our league, headlined by a hometown hero and fan favourite in Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats.”

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases top NHL Draft eligible talent from across the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League competing before hundreds of NHL scouts in attendance.

“Kubota Canada Ltd. is looking forward to working with the Canadian Hockey League and Vancouver Giants as the event visits Metro Vancouver,” said Steve Sweetnam, Director, Marketing, Kubota Canada. “The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game represents a great opportunity for fans to see some exceptional emerging hockey talent.”

The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game marks the 27th showcase and the third time the event will be held in the Vancouver market following previous games in 2005 and 2016. In all, 12 players from the Giants have participated in the showcase, most recently Justin Sourdif in 2020 who was later selected 87th overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft.

“The Vancouver Giants are very excited to host one of our nation’s premier hockey events and showcase the elite prospects of junior hockey in our state-of-the-art facility at the Langley Events Centre,” said Dale Saip, Senior Vice-President, Vancouver Giants.

Since its reintroduction as the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft including Alexis Lafreniere (2020), Nico Hischier (2017), Connor McDavid (2015), Aaron Ekblad (2014), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Taylor Hall (2010), John Tavares (2009), Steven Stamkos (2008), Patrick Kane (2007), Marc-Andre Fleury (2003), Rick Nash (2002), Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Joe Thornton (1997), and Chris Phillips (1996).

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was last held in Kitchener in March 2022 where Team White defeated Team Red 3-1. Jagger Firkus (Team White/Moose Jaw Warriors) and Shane Wright (Team Red/Kingston Frontenacs) were named Players of the Game and were both later selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft. In all, 38 players who competed in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game were chosen in the 2022 NHL Draft headlined by Wright at fourth overall.

More information about the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game including team rosters and coaches will be announced at a later date. Tickets to the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will be available to the public in mid-October. To receive ticket and event information once available, please visit chl.ca/2023-top-prospects-information.