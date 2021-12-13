Vancouver Giants sign first-round selection Colton Roberts

The Vancouver Giants have signed defenceman Colton Roberts to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Roberts, a right-shot defenceman, was selected 11th overall by the Giants in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound blueliner has registered 26 points (5G-21A) in 17 games with the Delta Hockey Academy’s U-18 Prep program this season.

“It’s a great honour to sign with the Vancouver Giants,” said Roberts. “I’m excited for what the future holds, and I’m going to continue working hard, trying to get better every day.”

SIGNED! 🖊️ The Vancouver Giants are pleased to announce that they've signed the 11th overall pick, Colton Roberts to a Standard @TheWHL Player Agreement. More 📎: https://t.co/2wpfzg0xzu pic.twitter.com/HRPFXsYbfP — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) December 13, 2021

“We are very happy that Colton and his family have trusted us with furthering his development,” said Vancouver Giants general manager Barclay Parneta. “Colton is a big body that can move. He makes plays quick, and sees things develop. He has great vision combined with a high compete level that makes him very difficult to play against. We look forward to seeing him patrol the blue line as a Giant.”

Roberts, who hails from Maple Ridge, B.C., is the first of the team’s eight 2021 draftees to sign a WHL Standard Player Agreement.