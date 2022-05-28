Vancouver Giants sign first four 2022 WHL Prospects Draft selections

The Vancouver Giants have signed their first four selections from the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Forwards Cameron Schmidt, Aaron Obobaifo, Jakob Oreskovic and defenceman Colton Alain have signed WHL Standard Player Agreements.

Cameron Schmidt was selected seventh overall by the Giants in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The 5-foot-8 forward spent last season with the Rink Academy Kelowna U15 program, recording 41 points (25G-16A) in 13 games.

The product of Prince George, B.C. also appeared in one game for the U16 team and three games with the U18 team, recording two goals with each side.

“It’s an incredible honour to sign with the Vancouver Giants and to start this new chapter of my hockey career,” said Schmidt. “I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and taking part in my first WHL Training Camp.”

“We are ecstatic to have Cameron join our organization to further his hockey development,” commented Giants general manager Barclay Parneta. “He is a dynamic, offensive player with a great shot and his exciting skillset will bring fans out of their seats.”

Aaron Obobaifo, a 5-foot-10 forward, was picked with the 19th-overall selection.

The product of Calgary, Alta. appeared in 52 games with Shattuck St. Mary’s 14U AAA team, recording 91 points (44G-47A).

“It’s very excited to sign today with the Vancouver Giants,” said Obobaifo. “A lot of great players have come through this organization and I can’t wait to get started. My family and I are grateful for the opportunity.”

“Aaron’s competitiveness and work-ethic is off the charts. He’s an excellent two-way player with great offensive upside and skating ability. We were thrilled to be able to trade up in the draft to select him,” Parneta noted.

Forward Jakob Oreskovic was Vancouver’s 22nd-overall selection.

The product of Langley, B.C. checks in at 5-foot-11 and spent last season with the Delta Hockey Academy’s U15 Prep Green program, posting 46 points (19G-27A) in 28 games.

“I’m very excited to sign with my hometown WHL team,” said Oreskovic. “I’ve grown up watching the Vancouver Giants play, and I’m honoured to have the opportunity to put on a Giants jersey and begin the next step of my hockey career.”

“Jacob brings a solid mix of size and skill to the table. We scouted him closely this season, and we really like his character, work ethic and on ice leadership. We were thrilled that he was still available to us at #22,” added Parneta.

Defenceman Colton Alain, selected 54th overall by the Giants, put up 32 points (16G-16A) in 30 games for the Pacific Coast Academy’s U15 Prep Program last season.

The product of Victoria, B.C. appeared in additional five games with the U16 team and managed one goal and one assist.

“I’m grateful to the Vancouver Giants organization for the opportunity, and I’m excited to officially commit to the Vancouver Giants today,” said Colton Alain. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to take the ice for Training Camp with my new teammates in the fall.”

“Colton is a big-bodied, versatile, mobile defenceman who can contribute in all areas of the ice,” Parneta added. “He’s got strong character and a bomb of a shot from the point. He’s going to fit in very well on our blueline in the seasons to come.”