Vancouver Giants name Keith McCambridge associate coach

Vancouver Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta announced today that the Giants have named Keith McCambridge (Thompson, MB) as their new associate coach.

“I’m honoured to join the Vancouver Giants coaching staff,” said Keith McCambridge. “The Vancouver Giants are one of the premiere junior hockey franchises in the world, and I’m excited to start working with the players and the coaching staff to help maintain that standard both on the ice and in the community.”

McCambridge adds, “I want to thank the Vancouver Giants ownership group, management team and coaching staff for this opportunity.”

Keith McCambridge joins the Giants after spending 10 seasons coaching in the American Hockey League. During his AHL tenure, he served as head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack (2017-2019), The Manitoba Moose (2015-16) and the St. John’s IceCaps (2011-2015). Additionally, he spent six seasons with the ECHL’s Alaska Aces where he served as a head coach (2007-2009), an assistant coach (2006-07) and a player/coach (2003-2006).

Prior to coaching, Keith McCambridge enjoyed an 11-year professional career which spanned 627 regular season games and 83 playoff games in the AHL, IHL and ECHL. In 2005-06, he captained the Alaska Aces to a Kelly Cup championship while also serving as the team’s assistant coach.

From 1991-1995, Keith McCambridge appeared in 282 career WHL games with Swift Current (1991-95) and the Kamloops Blazers (1994-95). During his final season of junior hockey with Kamloops, McCambridge helped the Blazers capture their third (and most recent) Memorial Cup Championship. In 1994 he was drafted by the Calgary Flames in Round 8 (201st overall).

Keith McCambridge’s HockeyDB Profile

“Keith McCambridge’s success both as a player and a coach speaks for itself,” adds Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta. “We are fortunate to add a coach with Keith’s experience to our staff. His positivity, innovative thinking, communication and attention to detail are all going to be major positives for our players.”

The Vancouver Giants would like to officially welcome Keith, his wife Susan, his daughter Lauren and his son Aidan to the Vancouver Giants organization.