Upstart Giants head to Kamloops for second-round series against Blazers

The second round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs has taken shape and the Vancouver Giants – the upstart eighth-seed in the Western Conference – have advanced to face the Kamloops Blazers.

The B.C. Division best-of-seven rivalry was set on Monday after the Giants upset the top-seeded Everett Silvertips in Game 6 of their first-round series.

It’s been a long time coming for the Blazers and Giants to go to blows in the post-season, with 2010 marking the last WHL Playoffs meeting between the two rivals. That year saw the Giants sweep the Blazers in a first-round matchup.

The 2021-22 season series between the two Clubs belonged to the Blazers, who went 10-1-1-0 in 12 games. Kamloops claimed the final meeting of the regular season – a 5-2 decision on April 16 – while Vancouver’s lone regulation victory came back on December 3 – a 3-1 triumph on home ice at the Langley Events Centre.

Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven was productive, to say the least, during the season series as he registered a whopping 20 points (9G-11A) in 12 outings. Each of Matthew Seminoff (6G-8A) and Quinn Schmiemann (4G-10A) tallied 14 points in the season series for Kamloops, while Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell (5G-5A) paced the Giants with 10 points.

Between the pipes, New York Rangers prospect Dylan Garand racked up an impressive nine wins with a 1.61 goals-against average and .937 save percentage for the Blazers, while Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jesper Vikman was the goaltender of record for both of Vancouver’s wins.

The Blazers advanced to the second round of the 2022 WHL Playoffs by sweeping the Spokane Chiefs in four games.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Giants and Blazers is scheduled for Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. PT (Sandman Centre). The series will head to the Lower Mainland for Game 3 on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. PT (Langley Events Centre).

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Vancouver @ Kamloops Friday, May 6 7:00 2 Vancouver @ Kamloops Saturday, May 7 7:00 3 Kamloops @ Vancouver Tuesday, May 10 7:00 4 Kamloops @ Vancouver Thursday, May 12 7:00 5 * Vancouver @ Kamloops Friday, May 13 7:00 6 * Kamloops @ Vancouver Sunday, May 15 4:00 7 * Vancouver @ Kamloops Tuesday, May 17 7:00

* If necessary