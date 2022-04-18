U.S. Priority Draft pick Quentin Bourne signs with Rebels

The Red Deer Rebels announced Sunday that defenceman Quentin Bourne has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Club.

Bourne, who hails from Torrance, Calif., was the eighth-overall selection in the 2021 U.S. Priority Draft, held this past December.

The 5-foot-8, 150-pound blue-liner had 25 points in 54 games during the 2021-22 season with Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 15U. Bourne previously played with Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA.

“We’re really excited an American player of Quentin’s calibre has chosen the Rebels and WHL to pursue his academic and hockey goals,” Rebels Associate GM Shaun Sutter commented. “He is a smooth-skating and skilled puck mover who plays an energetic game that our fans will identify with.”

Bourne is now eligible to join the Rebels roster for the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season.