MENU
SUBSCRIBE TO WHL LIVE
January 31, 2022

U.S. Prospect Camerin Cardona signs with Tri-City Americans

tri-city americans
Tri-City Americans
by
Tri-City Americans
Tri-City Americans

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Tri-City Americans have signed 2006-born forward Camerin Cardona to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Cardona was selected seventh overall in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound left-winger currently plays with the Anaheim Jr. Ice Dogs 15U AAA. The product of Anaheim, Calif. has collected 46 points (34G-12A) through 44 games played this season.

“Camerin is a powerful skater with very good offensive instincts and a nose for the net,” said Tri-City general manager Bob Tory. “We welcome him and his family to the Americans.”

More News
WHL announces rescheduling of WHL Regular Season game between Moose Jaw and Medicine Hat
20 mins ago
RE/MAX Presents: WHL Talk Today Game Nights to promote positive mental health beginning in February
2 hours ago
WHL announces postponement of four WHL Regular Season games in Manitoba
3 hours ago
Winterhawks netminder Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Week
4 hours ago
Stars prospect Stankoven named WHL Player of the Week
4 hours ago
Broncos name Chad Leslie full-time general manager
6 hours ago