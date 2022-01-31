U.S. Prospect Camerin Cardona signs with Tri-City Americans

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Tri-City Americans have signed 2006-born forward Camerin Cardona to a WHL Standard Player Agreement. Cardona was selected seventh overall in the 2021 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound left-winger currently plays with the Anaheim Jr. Ice Dogs 15U AAA. The product of Anaheim, Calif. has collected 46 points (34G-12A) through 44 games played this season.

“Camerin is a powerful skater with very good offensive instincts and a nose for the net,” said Tri-City general manager Bob Tory. “We welcome him and his family to the Americans.”