Ty Thorpe named Giants captain

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Giants announced Wednesday that 20-year-old forward Ty Thorpe has been named the organization’s 20th captain.

“It’s an honour to be named captain to such a prestigious organization—I’m following in the footsteps of a long line of exceptional people,” said Thorpe. “We have an amazing group of guys and a locker room full of leaders. We’re excited to see what we can do and continue our success into the second half.”

“We have been fortunate to have good leadership groups while I’ve been here, they have embodied our identity and played an integral part in building our culture,” Giants head coach Michael Dyck added. “When we traded our captain last year, Zack Ostapchuk was the obvious choice to be our leader and he did an outstanding job leading us into the playoffs and beyond. Once Zack was traded, it was an easy choice to give the captaincy to Ty. He has earned it by having so many qualities that we value in our leaders on and off the ice. He’s our hardest worker and makes those around him better.”

Acquired via trade from his hometown Brandon Wheat Kings prior to the 2021-22 WHL season, the 6-foot-0, 180-pound forward has appeared in 235 career WHL regular season games, amassing 116 career points (45G-71A).

In 37 games this season, Thorpe has registered 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points. He also leads the team with nine power-play markers and 125 shots on goal.