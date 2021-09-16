Two WHL games featured on 2021-22 CBC broadcast schedule

Toronto, Ont. – The Canadian Hockey League announced today that six games, including two WHL games, from the 2021-22 regular season will be televised by CBC as part of the CHL’s new multi-platform, multi-year broadcast rights partnership.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats will open the 2021-22 CBC broadcast schedule on Saturday, October 2 at 1 p.m. MT when they host the Prince Albert Raiders. On Saturday, October 16 at 1 p.m. MT, it will be the Red Deer Rebels welcoming the Calgary Hitmen for a marquee matinee.

“We are very excited to drop the puck on Saturday afternoons during the 2021-22 season with the CBC,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “Their iconic position in Canadian hockey combined with the CHL’s role as the top development league in the world will make for a winning partnership.”

The six games include representation from each of the CHL’s three member leagues with action beginning Saturday, October 2 in Regina. The schedule concludes on Saturday, November 13 with an OHL matchup featuring Shane Wright and the Kingston Frontenacs hosting the Mississauga Steelheads.

All six CBC games will air Saturdays in October and November at 1 p.m. Mountain time:

Sat., Oct. 2 – Prince Albert Raiders vs. Regina Pats (WHL) – 1 p.m. MT

Sat., Oct. 9 – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) – 1 p.m. MT

Sat., Oct. 16 – Calgary Hitmen vs. Red Deer Rebels (WHL) – 1 p.m. MT

Sat., Oct. 23 – Ottawa 67’s vs. Barrie Colts (OHL) – 1 p.m. MT

Sat., Nov. 6 – Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL) – 1 p.m. MT

Sat., Nov. 13 – Mississauga Steelheads vs. Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) – 1 p.m. MT

“We’re proud to partner with the CHL and we’re looking forward to sharing the excitement of Canadian major junior hockey with fans across the country this fall,” said Chris Wilson, Executive Director, Sports & Olympics, CBC. “We’re committed to engaging our audiences on a regional and community level, and this partnership with the CHL helps to further that commitment by providing fans more opportunities to cheer on their local teams.”

In addition to being broadcast on CBC TV, all six games will also be available via CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and the free CBC Gem streaming service. Beginning in November, CBC Gem, CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app will offer live streaming coverage of one CHL game per week through the end of the regular season. The schedule for these games will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The 2021-22 CHL regular season begins September 30 as part of an exciting new campaign that features the stars of tomorrow in Bedard and Wright in addition to the return of the CHL’s signature national events including the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

About the Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.