Two WHL Alumni selected to the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic

On January 6 the ECHL announced the rosters for the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic hosted by the Wichita Thunder in Wichita, Kan. This year two Western Hockey League Alumni will feature on the Eastern and Western Conference teams.

Representing the Eastern Conference is former Lethbridge Hurricanes forward and current Maine Mariners right winger Jake Elmer. In his first season with the Mariners, the 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward currently sits on 17 points (10G-7A) in 22 games. Prior to joining Maine the now 21-year-old played in 204 WHL regular season games, tallying 134 points (64G-70A). His best season came in 2018-19 WHL Regular Season where product of Calgary, Alta. had 81 points (39G-42A) in 68 games. He would go on to register six points (1G-5A) in seven games in the 2018-2019 WHL playoffs.

Also selected to the 2020 All-Star Classic roster is former Brandon Wheat Kings captain Peter Quenneville who is the current captain of the Rapid City Rush. Now in his second year in the ECHL, Quenneville currently sits sixth in league scoring with 39 points (15G-24A) in 34 games. Quenneville, the product of Edmonton, Alta., spent two seasons in the WHL with the Wheaties amassing 126 points (48G-78A) in 116 regular season games. The now 25-year-olds best season came in the 2014-15 WHL Regular Season where he notched 75 points (27G-48A) in 72 games. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound forward was selected in the seventh-round, 195-overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

For further All-Star Classic roster information visit ECHL.com.