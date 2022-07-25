Twelve WHL players named to Canadian roster for 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Calgary, Alta. – A total of 12 Western Hockey League players will suit up for Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, slated for July 31-August 6 in Red Deer, Alta.

Hockey Canada announced the roster Monday afternoon.

WHL Players – National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Bjarnason Carson Brandon Wheat Kings Carberry, Man. 6’3” 176 G Ratzlaff Scott Seattle Thunderbirds Irma, Alta. 6’1” 165 G Unger Jackson Moose Jaw Warriors Calgary, Alta. 6’1” 181 G Molendyk Tanner Saskatoon Blades Kamloops, B.C. 5’11” 176 D Price Caden Kelowna Rockets Saskatoon, Sask. 6’1” 181 D Weinstein Saige Spokane Chiefs Edmonton, Alta. 6’0” 174 D Benson Zachary Winnipeg ICE Chilliwack, B.C. 5’10” 150 F Cristall Andrew Kelowna Rockets Burnaby, B.C. 5’9” 150 F Heidt Riley Prince George Cougars Saskatoon, Sask. 5’11” 179 F Howe Tanner Regina Pats Prince Albert, Sask. 5’8” 176 F Lind Kalan Red Deer Rebels Shaunavon, Sask. 6’0” 152 F Yager Brayden Moose Jaw Warriors Dundurn, Sask. 6’0” 161 F

Ten of the 22 WHL Clubs will be represented on the Canadian roster at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The Kelowna Rockets and Moose Jaw Warriors each have two players on the roster, while the Brandon Wheat Kings, Prince George Cougars, Red Deer Rebels, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE each have one player named to the Canadian roster.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

