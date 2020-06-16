Trio of WHL players invited to USA World Junior Summer Showcase

Colorado Springs, Colo. — Three Western Hockey League players are among the 43 skaters invited to the United States’ 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase from July 24 to August 1, 2020, in Plymouth, Mich.

Dustin Wolf (Tustin, Calif. / Everett Silvertips), Cross Hanas (Highland Village, Texas / Portland Winterhawks) and Lukas Svejkovsky (Point Roberts, Wash. / Medicine Hat Tigers) are included in the under-20 group participating in the evaluation camp.

The camp, comprised of 25 forwards, 14 defencemen and four goaltenders, is used to help determine the USA roster for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. from December 26, 2020, to January 5, 2021.

Wolf, CHL Goaltender of the Year, WHL Goaltender of the Year, and a signed member of the Calgary Flames leads the way in experience for WHL players invited to the under-20 camp. Additionally, 2020 NHL Draft hopefuls Hanas and Svejkovsky will look to make a strong impression in the camp after ranking 58th and 165th; respectively, among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting final rankings.

“We’re excited to have our players and staff together,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the US National Junior Team and assistant executive director of hockey operations at USA Hockey. “While Finland, Sweden and Canada won’t be joining us as we’ve been used to in past years, this will provide a great opportunity to have our players back on the ice and begin the process in earnest of building our team for the World Junior Championship.”