Trio of WHL Alumni named to AHL All-Star teams

Three Western Hockey League Alumni have been recognized by the American Hockey League as members of the league’s First and Second All-Star teams.

Defencemen Jake Bean and Brennan Menell were named to the First All-Star Team while goaltender Connor Ingram was named to the league’s Second All-Star Team.

Bean recorded 48 points (10G-38A) in 59 games with the Charlotte Checkers this season and led all AHL defencemen in scoring in only his second season in the league. For his AHL career, Bean has tallied 92 points (23G-69A) in 129 AHL regular season games. He’s also recorded five points (1G-4A) in 16 AHL playoff games, helping the Checkers win the Calder Cup as league champions in 2019.

In his WHL career, Bean played for the Calgary Hitmen and Tri-City Americans, recording 196 points (49G-147A) in 219 WHL regular season games. The Calgary, Alta. product added 28 points (3G-25A) in 30 WHL playoff games. Bean made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 NHL season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Menell recorded 47 points (5G-42A) in 57 games with the Iowa Wild to rank second in AHL defensive scoring. For his AHL career, Menell has recorded 116 points (15G-101A) in 199 AHL regular season games. He’s also added four assists in 11 AHL playoff games.

Playing with the Vancouver Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes, Menell recorded 145 points (21G-124A) in 196 WHL regular season games. With the Hurricanes he appeared in 20 WHL playoff games, recording 17 points (5G-12A). The Woodbury, Minn. product became the 28th Minnesotan-born player to make their NHL debut with the Wild on December 10, 2019.

Earning a spot on the AHL’s Second All-Star Team, Ingram starred for the Milwaukee Admirals this season. In 33 games, Ingram compiled a 21-5-5-0 record, 1.92 goals-against average, .933 save percentage, and two shutouts. For his professional career, which includes two seasons with the Syracuse Crunch, Ingram has appeared in 90 AHL regular season games, posting a 55-23-7-0 record, 2.16 GAA, .923 SV%, and 12 shutouts.

Ingram spent three seasons with the Kamloops Blazers, appearing in 158 WHL regular season games. He compiled an 81-50-9-9 record, 2.68 GAA, .918 SV%, and 12 shutouts during that time. In 13 WHL playoff games, the Imperial, Sask. product has a 5-7-1 record, 2.15 GAA, .942 SV%, and one shutout.