Tri-City Americans sign Melnyk

Kennewick, Wash. – Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced today that Rhett Melnyk, Tri-City’s first selection in the 2019 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, has signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Club.

Melnyk, a 5-foot-10 and 165-pound center, currently plays with the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers Midget AAA of the Alberta Midget Hockey League (AMHL). Through 25 games played this season, he has collected 20 points (10G-10A).

“From draft day until now the staff and players I have met within the Americans organization have been great,” stated Melnyk. “I decided to sign with Tri-City because I feel like the team is a good fit for me. This was a decision I wanted to take my time making and I’m thankful that Bob [Tory] gave me the time to work through this process.

“It is an honour to be part of such a great organization. I look forward to my future with the Americans.”

Melnyk, who is a product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta, was selected by Tri-City in the second-round, 33rd overall, at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft. He played last season in the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League (AMBHL) with the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers Bantam AAA. Melnyk finished the regular season tied for second in AMBHL scoring with 74 points (35G-39A) through 33 games. He was also named the league’s Top Forward in the North.

His success continued into the post-season where he won a provincial championship with the Rangers. In 13 post-season games, Melnyk added 20 points (5G-15A).

“Rhett is a dynamic player with tremendous speed,” stated Tory. “He has excellent offensive instincts and has been a leader on all of his teams.

“We are excited about his future with our hockey club and would like to welcome Rhett and his family to the WHL and Tri-City Americans.”

