March 15, 2021

Trent Miner Reassigned to the Vancouver Giants

vancouver giants
Vancouver Giants
by
Vancouver Giants

Vancouver Giants goaltender Trent Miner has been returned to the Vancouver Giants from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.

Miner, a 2019 seventh-round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche will begin his third full season with the Giants after appearing in six games at the AHL level. Miner posted a 2-3-1 record with a 2.86 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and one shutout.

Since the 2017-18 season, Trent Miner has appeared in 69 regular season games for Vancouver posting a 41-20-3-2 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage with four shutouts. Miner has appeared in an additional nine playoff games for the G-Men and is 5-4.

He is the reigning Post-Secondary Academic Player of the Year with the Vancouver Giants.

