Trent Miner Reassigned to the Vancouver Giants

Vancouver Giants goaltender Trent Miner has been returned to the Vancouver Giants from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.

Miner, a 2019 seventh-round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche will begin his third full season with the Giants after appearing in six games at the AHL level. Miner posted a 2-3-1 record with a 2.86 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and one shutout.

Since the 2017-18 season, Trent Miner has appeared in 69 regular season games for Vancouver posting a 41-20-3-2 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage with four shutouts. Miner has appeared in an additional nine playoff games for the G-Men and is 5-4.

He is the reigning Post-Secondary Academic Player of the Year with the Vancouver Giants.