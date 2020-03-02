Tigers’ Søgaard named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Medicine Hat Tigers goaltender Mads Søgaard has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 1, 2020.

Over 120 minutes of action, the Ottawa Senators prospect posted a 2-0-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average, stopped 36 of 38 shots for a 0.947 save percentage, and recorded one shutout. The pair of wins kept the Tigers in the thick of the Central Division race with a 37-19-2-1 record through 59 games, giving them 77 points.

Friday, Søgaard made 18 saves on 20 shots in an 8-2 victory on the road against the Regina Pats. Søgaard made four saves in the first, seven in the second, and nine in the third to tend to the crease throughout the contest. Hosting the Pats at the Canalta Centre Saturday, Søgaard posted an 18-save shutout in a 2-0 win over the Pats. The 19-year-old goaltender made nine saves in the first, faced zero shots in the second, and added nine more stops in the third. Søgaard was named the third star of the game for his performance.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound product of Aalborg, Denmark has continued his solid play between the pipes for the Tigers this season, posting a 19-13-1-1 record, 2.62 GAA, 0.903 SV%, and four shutouts in 35 games. At the 2019 NHL Draft, the Senators chose Søgaard in the second round, 37th overall.

Originally selected 32nd overall by the Tigers in the 2018 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, Søgaard has appeared in 72 WHL regular season games with Medicine Hat. Over that span, Søgaard has compiled a 38-21-3-3 record, 2.63 GAA, 0.913 SV%, and seven shutouts. His seven shutouts are tied for fourth all-time in franchise history. Søgaard has also appeared in six WHL playoff games, posting a 2-3-1-0 record, 3.16 GAA, 0.919 SV%, and one shutout.

Having already secured a spot in the 2020 #WHLPlayoffs, the Tigers will continue their five-game home stand on Tuesday, March 3 (7 p.m. MT) hosting the Swift Current Broncos at the Canalta Centre.

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

February 24 – March 1: Mads Søgaard, Medicine Hat Tigers

February 17 – February 23: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

February 10 – February 16: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

February 3 – February 9: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

January 27 – February 2: Max Paddock, Prince Albert Raiders

January 20 – January 26: Taylor Gauthier, Prince George Cougars

January 13 – January 19: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 6 – January 12: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

December 30 – January 5: Jiri Patera, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 23 – December 29: Max Paddock, Regina Pats

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds

