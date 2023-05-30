Tigers sign Liam & Markus Ruck to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements

The Medicine Hat Tigers have signed forwards Liam and Markus Ruck to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements, the Club announced Tuesday.

The Rucks, who hail from Osoyoos, B.C., were selected in the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft earlier this month.

During the 2022-23 season, the pair were teammates in the CSSHL with Okanagan Hockey Academy’s U15 Prep team.

Liam, selected ninth-overall in the WHL Prospects Draft, completed the season with 90 points (53G-37A) in 27 games while Markus, the 21st-overall selection, racked up 87 points (22G-65A) in the same number of contests.

“It’s pretty surreal,” said Liam Ruck. “Obviously you dream to play in this league and being here is just awesome, it’s a great organization and have a great future ahead of them.”

“Signing with my brother is a great feeling to have and I’m super excited to get started training getting bigger, stronger & faster,” added Markus Ruck.

“This is exciting for the Medicine Hat Tigers, you can’t have one brother without the other,” said Tigers director of player personnel Bobby Fox. “They’re both unbelievable players, they can’t be separated, they are almost one guy in essence.”

The Rucks were in Medicine Hat participating in the Club’s Prospects Camp this past weekend and will both attend Training Camp in advance of the 2023-24 season.