Tigers sign defenceman Bruno Petrovics to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Medicine Hat, Alta. – The Medicine Hat Tigers announced Monday the signing of defenceman Bruno Petrovics to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Petrovics, who hails from Riga, Latvia, was selected in the first round (27th-overall) of the 2023 CHL Import Draft on July 5.

Petrovics scored 12 points (3G-9A) in 35 games played at the Finnish U18 level with SM-sarja while also representing Latvia during the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship.

“Bruno is a two-way left-handed defenceman with a motor,” said Tigers director of player personnel Bobby Fox. “He skates well & shows good situational awareness and anticipation.”