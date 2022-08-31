Tigers sign 2022 first-round pick Harsanyi

Medicine Hat, AB – The Medicine Hat Tigers announced today that they have signed forward Hayden Harsanyi to a Standard WHL Player Agreement.

Harsanyi, a product of Calgary, AB was selected by the Tigers in the first round, 16th overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. Harsanyi appeared in 25 games with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep team during the 2021-22 season, registering 31 goals and 36 assists. He also tallied one goal and eight assists in four playoff games. Harsanyi was also selected to play for the Pro Hockey Selects U15 team where he scored six goals and finished the tournament with 13 points.

“Hayden is a crafty forward that can drive offense,” said Tigers Director of Player Personnel Bobby Fox. “He shows top end speed and quickness with the ability to change gears to back off defenders and create time and space.”

The Tigers will kick-off their preseason schedule on September 9th when they travel to Lethbridge to face the Hurricanes.