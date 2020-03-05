Tigers set to suit up Saturday night

The Medicine Hat Tigers announced today that the WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation Presented by RE/MAX game will be Saturday, March 7 when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The Tigers will be wearing unique themed jerseys during the game and all their jerseys will be auctioned off online. The online auction will run from 7:30 p.m (MT) March 7 until 7:30 p.m. (MT) March 11. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the local chapter of the Kidney Foundation.

There will also be special edition bobbleheads to be given away during the game. Each fan in attendance will receive a scratch ticket and 1,000 lucky winners from the scratch tickets will receive a bobblehead.

The Kidney Foundation will be in the CF Industries Community Corner during the game. This year they have partnered with the Boulet Family and will be selling green silicone bracelets with the “Logan Boulet Effect” on them for $5 each.

Tickets for the game can be purchased at the Canalta Centre Box Office or online.