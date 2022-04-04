Tigers honour legendary broadcaster Bob Ridley

Medicine Hat Alta. — The Medicine Hat Tigers honoured legendary play-by-play broadcaster Bob Ridley Saturday at Co-op place, in a touching pre-game ceremony and banner unveiling to help celebrate not only the 4000 game milestone that Ridley reached last season, but to also celebrate an incredible career that spanned more than five decades and helped create countless Tigers fans and lifetimes of memories.

Ridley had famously missed only one game in 51 seasons of Tigers hockey before having to undergo treatment this fall. With the help of his medical team which includes former Tiger Dr. Blair St. Martin, Ridley announced that he will be returning to the broadcast booth for the final home game this season which will take place on Friday, April 15.

“It’s something I wasn’t expecting, I had no idea it was happening. It’s something that doesn’t happen everyday to anybody and I feel very fortunate to have that honour bestowed upon me,” Ridley commented, adding he experienced a lot of emotional moments throughout the evening with the banner unveiling being the icing on the proverbial cake.

It was a fitting tribute to immortalize Ridley in the rafters alongside other Tigers legends, Lanny McDonald and Tom Lysiak.

“Talk to any person that’s been associated with this team and say the name “Rids” and they’ll smile. He’s been such a big part of this team, this city. When he called the game he brought it to life. It was more than just a game. It’s wonderful to see his banner in the rafters with those guys,” head coach and general manager Willie Desjardins said.

“Bob [exemplifies] what junior hockey is all about behind the scenes. You have to love the game, spending countless hours doing multiple jobs and no one has made a bigger commitment to this franchise over the years than Bob Ridley,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said at Saturday’s event.

“It is a remarkable, one of a kind story that I’m sure one day will be a blockbuster Netflix movie,” Robison added.

Last February the Western Hockey League announced a new award in Bob’s honour. The Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence is presented annually to a distinguished member of the Radio, TV or Print journalism industry in recognition of outstanding contributions to sports journalism in the WHL, with the first award being presented to of course, Bob Ridley himself.

Ridley also announced on Saturday evening that he would be returning to the broadcast booth, fittingly named in his honour, for the Tigers final regular season home game on April 15. With that game, Ridley will have announced at least one game in each of the 52 seasons in Medicine Hat Tigers history.