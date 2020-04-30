Tigers’ Hamblin signs AHL contract with Condors

Outgoing Medicine Hat Tigers captain James Hamblin has signed a two-year American Hockey League contract with the Bakersfield Condors.

A 5-foot-10, 181-pound product of Edmonton, Alta., Hamblin recently concluded his Western Hockey League career. During the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, Hamblin recorded 92 points (36G-56A) in 63 games, including five power-play goals, three short-handed goals, and six game-winning goals.

Hamblin ranked third in overall WHL scoring and led all Eastern Conference skaters. Earlier this month, Hamblin was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team.

Originally selected 17th overall by the Tigers at the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft, Hamblin played 323 WHL regular season games with the Tigers, posting 283 points (115G-168A). Included in those totals are 31 power-play goals, 13 game-winning goals and 19 game-winning goals.

He recorded an assist in a tie-breaker game at the conclusion of the 2015-16 WHL Regular Season.

In 17 WHL playoff games, Hamblin recorded 12 points (7G-5A), including one power-play goal and two short-handed goals.

The Condors are the AHL affiliate of Hamblin’s hometown Edmonton Oilers.