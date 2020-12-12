Tigers & Giants to represent WHL in Round 4 of Memorial eCup

Round 3 of the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia proved to be a thrilling one as two of four WHL Clubs advanced on Saturday afternoon. Lukas Svejkovsky and the Medicine Hat Tigers along with Trevor Longo and the Vancouver Giants will continue to compete following Round 3 victories, while Justin Hall and the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Jalen Luypen and the Edmonton Oil Kings saw their tournament come to a close.

Hamilton Bulldogs / Zach Roy (0) vs. Medicine Hat Tigers / Lukas Svejkovsky (3)

Lukas Svejkovsky and the Medicine Hat Tigers continued their impressive run at the inaugural CHL Memorial eCup with a shutout of Zach Roy and the Hamilton Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Svejkovsky, a native of Point Roberts, Wash., continued to inflict damage with his own eCharacter. The prospect of the Pittsburgh Penguins opened the scoring in the first period, striking for the tally that ultimately went on to stand as the game-winning marker.

Svejkovsky got an all-star performance from goaltender Mads Sogaard, adding strikes from Corson Hopwo and Bryan Lockner to secure his third victory of the tournament.

Moving on to the next round! The Medicine Hat Tigers take out @BulldogsOHL by a score of 3-0 even after being outshot. Great Game by Zachary Roy and the Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/cZY3TcexS2 — Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) December 12, 2020

North Bay Battalion / Luke Moncada (1) vs. Vancouver Giants / Trevor Longo (5)

Luke Moncada and the North Bay Battalion got off to a quick start, but Trevor Longo and the Vancouver Giants scored five unanswered goals, rolling to a 5-1 victory in Round 3 of the Memorial eCup on Saturday.

A 1-0 game after 20 minutes of play, Longo’s comeback was sparked by Connor Horning, who scored his first goal of the game to tie the affair 1-1 early in the second period. Horning went on to add a second goal, while Eric Florchuk, Zack Ostapchuk and Cole Shepard also found the scoresheet for the Giants.

The LONG(o) way to the top of the @CHLHockey continues for @t_longo11! A 5-1 victory moves him on to the Final 8 of the #KiaCHLeCup. pic.twitter.com/ujE9JJiYGt — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) December 12, 2020

Lethbridge Hurricanes / Justin Hall (2) vs. Saint John Sea Dogs / Riley Bezeau (5)

Justin Hall and the Lethbridge Hurricanes put up a good fight, but it wasn’t enough to advance to the fourth round, as Riley Bezeau and the Saint John Sea Dogs cruised to a 5-2 win on Saturday afternoon.

Chase Wheatcroft opened the scoring, but Saint John knotted things up before the first period of play was over.

The Sea Dogs scored three unanswered to surge ahead 3-1 before Trevor Thurston struck to make it a one-goal game. But that’s as close as Hall would get, as he was eliminated from the Memorial eCup.

Erie Otters / Brendan Hoffmann (5) vs. Edmonton Oil Kings / Jalen Luypen (2)

Jalen Luypen and the Edmonton Oil Kings gave it a good run, but came up short against Brendan Hoffmann and the Erie Otters in a 5-2 loss at the CHL Memorial eCup on Saturday.

Luypen got off to a great start, using Jake Neighbours to open the scoring early in the first period. But three straight from Hoffmann made for a 3-1 Erie lead after 20 minutes of play.

The Oil Kings clawed within one before the second period closed, making it a 3-2 game. But Hoffmann tightened up defensively, and despite stellar puck control and pressure from Luypen, the Otters held on for a 5-2 triumph.

Coming Up

Round 4 of the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia is scheduled for Monday. Make sure you come out and support Lukas Svejkovsky and the Medicine Hat Tigers and Trevor Longo and the Vancouver Giants. Catch all the action on the WHL’s Twitch channel.