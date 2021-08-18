Tigers forward Sillinger inks contract with Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cole Sillinger to a three-year, entry level contract.

The NHL Club announced the signing Wednesday. Sillinger was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot-0, 197-pound centre notched 53 points (22G-31A) in 48 games as a rookie with the Tigers during the 2019-20 WHL season. The product of Regina, Sask. tied for third among WHL first year players in power play goals (eight), fourth in points and fifth in goals.

He was originally selected 11th overall by Medicine Hat in the 2018 WHL Draft.

Sillinger is the second member of his family to represent the Columbus Blue Jackets: Cole was born in the Ohio capital while his father, Mike, played for the Blue Jackets. The elder Sillinger registered 86 points (38G-48A) in 155 games over two seasons with Columbus from 2001-03. Prior to his time in the NHL, Mike Sillinger spent four seasons in the WHL with the Regina Pats (1987-91), reaching the 50-goal mark three times and accumulating a total of 419 regular season points.