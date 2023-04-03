Tigers forward McKenna named WHL Rookie of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna has been named the WHL Rookie of the Month for the month of March.

The product of Whitehorse, Yukon registered 10 points (4G-6A) from his six regular season and post-season appearances in March, helping the Tigers secure a berth in the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien in the process.

McKenna scored his first career WHL goal March 11 versus Regina and enjoyed a four-game goal-scoring streak from March 11 through March 24.

The 15-year-old recorded four multi-point efforts in his final five appearances of the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season before making his WHL Playoffs debut Friday, March 31 in Winnipeg.

He also achieved a +6 rating over the month of March.

The 5-foot-11, 158-pound winger was the first-overall selection by Medicine Hat in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft; he has amassed 18 points (4G-14A) from his 18 career WHL regular season and playoff appearances.

Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers return home Tuesday, April 4 to continue their First Round playoff series versus the Winnipeg ICE (7:00 p.m. MT, Co-op Place). Winnipeg leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.