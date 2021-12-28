Tigers, Cougars, Blades swing three-way deal

The Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince George Cougars and Saskatoon Blades completed a three-team deal Tuesday involving six players and five future WHL Prospects Draft selections.

The trade was announced by all three Clubs Tuesday afternoon, with a breakdown of the transaction as follows:

To Medicine Hat:

Pavel Bocharov (from SAS)

Brendan Lee (from SAS)

2025 Fifth Round Pick (from PG)

To Prince George:

Carlin Dezainde (from MH)

Cayden Glover (from MH)

2023 Second Round Pick (conditional, from MH)

2023 Third Round Pick (from SAS)

2025 Seventh Round Pick (from SAS)

To Saskatoon:

Kyren Gronick (from PG)

Ryan Nolan (from MH)

2023 Fourth Round Pick (from MH)

Bocharov, a 17-year-old defenceman, has recorded seven points (1G-6A) in 30 appearances with the Blades this season. The product of Escondido, Calif. was named to NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch list ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, garnering a “C” rating.

The 6-foot-0, 178-pound rearguard was originally selected by Saskatoon in the ninth round of the 2019 WHL Draft. In 46 career WHL games, all with the Blades, he has collected eight points (1G-7A).

Lee, a 19-year-old forward, has scored five times, adding six assists in 30 games with Saskatoon during the 2021-22 WHL campaign.

The product of Seattle, Wash. has appeared in 101 WHL games with the Blades and Everett Silvertips, collecting a total of 30 points (16G-14A).

Dezainde, who hails from Calgary, Alta., joins the Cougars having appeared in 21 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers during the 2021-22 WHL season. In 34 career WHL games, all with Medicine Hat, the 17-year-old has amassed six points (1G-5A).

Glover heads to the Cougars after totalling five points (3G-2A) in 15 appearances with the Tigers this season. The 17-year-old product of Brandon, Man., was originally selected in the second round of the 2019 WHL Draft by Medicine Hat.

Gronick, who was given a “C” rating by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, joins the Blades after registering nine points (3G-6A) through 21 games this season with Prince George.

The product of Regina, Sask., was originally selected in the second round of the 2019 WHL Draft by the Cougars, and has accrued 20 points (8G-12A) through 38 career WHL games with Prince George.

Nolan, from Calgary, Alta., has appeared in eight games this season with the Tigers. The 17=year-old defenceman was originally selected in the third round of the 2019 WHL Draft by Medicine Hat.

