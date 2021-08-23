Tigers announce new assistant coach

The Medicine Hat Tigers announced the hiring of Josh Maser as an assistant coach Friday.

Maser played in the Medicine Hat Minor Hockey system before graduating to the Western Hockey League, playing for the Spokane Chiefs, Swift Current Broncos and Medicine Hat Tigers. Maser spent three seasons in the professional ranks after graduating from the WHL.

The product of Medicine Hat, Alta. has nine years of coaching experience, spending the last two years working at the South Alberta Hockey Academy.

“We’re really excited about adding Josh to the coaching staff. He has followed the team for a very long time and has a lot of passion for the Tigers and for the game,” stated Tigers general manager and head coach Willie Desjardins. “Josh has been great with the young players at the academy and brings a lot to the table. He’s driven, committed and loves to win.”